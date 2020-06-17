Online learning deal: Expand your professional development with lectures from Elon Musk and more

Some of history's best ideas emerged from a generalist perspective, such as Charles Babbage's invention of computational machines based on his knowledge of silk-weaving, or Henry Ford's assembly line based on his knowledge of meatpacking plants. In fact, many studies have shown that the best ideas are based on insights from a field or industry that's not connected or related in any way.

What does this mean for you? It means you should never underestimate the value of professional development and generalist skills. One way to build up this knowledge base is by simply exploring the lectures available in Big Think Edge's library.

Big Think Edge Big Think If you're thirsty for more knowledge, there's no better way to learn a new perspective than with one of Big Think Edge's four subscription plans. A lifetime subscription will require just a one-time payment of just $159.99 (that's 36% off) for unlimited access to all current and future material. For less of a commitment, a three-year subscription is available at a 53% discount for just $69.99. Alternatively, you can snag a two-year subscription for 50% off at $49.99 or a one-year subscription for 40% off at $29.99. You'll gain the same access, support, and expert information in all of the above options, but we can almost guarantee you won't regret a long-term investment in yourself. $160 at ZDNet Academy

Taught by experts like Tim Ferriss, Edward Norton, Malcolm Gladwell, Chris Hadfield, Sarah Blakely, and Elon Musk, the library is available by subscription for personal and professional development. Over 150 experts, from Ivy-league professors to entrepreneurs, make up Big Think Edge's collection intended to diversify your perspective for innovation.

With Big Think Edge, you'll explore topics like creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, all of which are taught by Big Think Edge's expert lecturers. Three exclusive lessons are published to the library weekly; that's 12 actionable lessons for each subscriber, every month.

The reviews speak for themselves with Ian Wasseluk calling Big Think Edge "an amazing resource — it clearly teaches each individual lesson by the best in the business." And Margaret Schwichow comparing Big Think Edge to "TED Talks on steroids."