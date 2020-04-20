Online retail giant Wayfair appoints new technology chief

Wayfair said Monday that it has appointed Jim Miller as its chief technology officer. Miller, who previously held leadership positions at Google, Cisco and Amazon, has served as Wayfair's interim CTO since August.

CNET Personal Finance Your Money, Your Future As tech extends to personal finance, CNET's experts share news, advice and recommendations for making the best financial decisions. Read More

The home and furniture e-commerce giant said Miller will focus on scaling the company's technology initiatives, bolstering its supply chain and fostering its large engineering team.

"We are fortunate to have had the benefit of Jim's leadership and perspective both as a long-time board member and as interim CTO and so, it is without a doubt that his move into the permanent CTO role will be seamless and immediately impactful," said Wayfair CEO and co-founder Niraj Shah. "Jim's track record of strong leadership at fast-growing, large scale, technology companies makes him the ideal fit to guide our 3,000 plus person engineering team and to continue to build a world-class technology infrastructure that further strengthens our position at the forefront of the e-commerce industry."

Earlier this month Wayfair signaled that it's among the lucky bunch of retailers benefiting from the novel coronavirus pandemic due to stay-at-home orders. Shah said that the company's e-commerce model has benefited from stronger demand for staples such as mattresses, bedding, kitchen utensils and home office furniture. The company now expects to meet or exceed its first quarter revenue targets as well as its non-GAAP EBITDA's margins.

Must read: