OpenAI gives ChatGPT subscribers a smarter, more conversational GPT-4 Turbo

When OpenAI made an improved version of GPT-4 Turbo available to developers via the OpenAI API earlier this week, the company teased that it was also coming soon to ChatGPT. The company has now made good on its promise, upgrading its viral chatbot only a few days later.

On Thursday, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise subscribers can now all access the improved GPT-4 Turbo, which is supposed to improve day-to-day responses across writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.

Compared to the January 2024 version of GPT-4 Turbo, this updated version outperforms its predecessor on a series of benchmarks used to test the proficiency of AI models, including the MMLU (Measuring Massive Multitask Language Understanding), MATH (Measuring Mathematical Problem Solving With the MATH Dataset), and GPQA (A Graduate-Level Google-Proof Q&A Benchmark), as seen in the chart below.

Additionally, OpenAI shared that when writing with ChatGPT, the latest version of GPT-4 Turbo, gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09, should generate answers that are "more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language."

OpenAI gave an example, asking both versions of the model to generate a response to the same prompt, "SMS reminding friends to RSVP to my birthday dinner invite." The older version generated an unnatural-sounding, longer answer, while the updated version's answer was shorter and sounded more like what a person would send.

When referring to the upgraded version of GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, that GPT-4 is "now significantly smarter and more pleasant to use."

ZDNET has previously compared the performance of GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo on Copilot, the free version of which is powered by GPT-4 Turbo by default. We found that GPT-4 Turbo offers reasoning and answer quality improvements over GPT-4.

If you want to try the improved version of GPT-4 Turbo on ChatGPT for yourself, you'll need to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month. If you own a company and want an Enterprise or Team subscription, you can learn about which one to pick, their pricing structures, and how to enroll here.