OpenCore Computer courts Apple's wrath with Velociraptor Hackintosh desktop PC

A dozen years ago, someone popped up with the brilliant idea of trying to sell a computer that comes pre-installed with the macOS. The thought behind Psystar and its Mac clones was that Apple's system are too highly priced, and the upstart thought it could attract those wanting the Mac experience without having the budget to spend on Apple's own products. There was just one tiny problem that thinking: Apple's end-user licensing agreement forbids the macOS from being installed on non-Apple hardware.

The result, predictably, was lawsuits and Apple eventually being able to shut down Psystar.With the legality of Apple's license validated, it seemed like attempting to follow Psystar's lead would be a lost cause, especially since Apple's Boot Camp utility has allowed users to install Windows on Mac systems for well over a decade. But a new challenger has seemingly appeared out of nowhere offering a new generation of so-called Hackintosh systems, a brash decision considering Apple's financial muscle and the legal precedent on its side.

Nonetheless, an entity called OpenCore Computer has announced its Velociraptor workstation that comes with both Windows 10 Pro and macOS Catalina pre-loaded. If that name sounds familiar, that's because a group of developers created the OpenCore bootloader to allow Catalina to be installed on non-Apple hardware. Though OpenCore Computer says the Velociraptor makes use of the OpenCore bootloader, the creators of the utility strongly disassociated themselves from the computer maker in a statement to MacRumors, alleging that OpenCore Computer was an "illicit criminal scam."

As if the inevitable legal challenge from Apple wasn't bracing enough, the lack of any company information on the OpenCore Computer website doesn't necessarily inspire confidence, either. But presuming that it somehow manages to ship the Velociraptor, OpenCore Computer claims it has built it around AMD's Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards, along with separate SSD drives for each operating system and a shared hard drive. For the $2,199 base configuration, you get an eight-core Ryzen 3700X CPU, 16 gigs of RAM, Radeon Pulse RX 580 graphics card, 250GB NVMe SSD for the macOS and 250GB SATA SSD for Windows, and a 2TB shared hard drive. While that can't compare to the base Mac Pro, it's also nearly $4,000 cheaper.

To further complicate matters, OpenCore Computer is only receiving payment through Bitcoin as it admits that options are limited due to Apple's licensing agreement. It is allowing a deposit to be paid through a free Bitrated escrow account "while we establish trust in the user community," though you can also get a 10-percent discount if pay for your system in full instead. Whether anyone is willing to take a chance on such an arrangement remains to be seen, but if nothing else, OpenCore Computer is showing plenty of chutzpah not only to assume people will pony up money, but also that Apple won't shut the whole thing down before it even gets going.