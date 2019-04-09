Opera 60 released with a built-in cryptocurrency wallet

Opera 60 --also codenamed Reborn 3, or R3-- was made available for download earlier today, marking it the first desktop browser in the world to include a built-in cryptocurrency wallet.

This new feature has been in the works since July 2018, when Opera experimented with a built-in cryptocurrency wallet for its Android version.

Opera 60's new cryptocurrency wallet works on top of the Ethereum Web3 technology. This means the browser will be compatible and able to process any transactions made via the latest version of the Ethereum platform, but will also support collectibles (such as CryptoKitties) and custom tokens issued during an initial coin offering (ICO).

To use the cryptocurrency wallet on desktops, users will first need to install the browser maker's Android browser first. Data between the two versions (Opera for Android and Opera for desktop) will be synced, and the user's smartphone will be used as a multi-factor authentication device, similar to how WhatsApp or Telegram also operates and silently authenticates users.

Furthermore, the entire browser is now Web3-compatible, meaning users can use any other Web3-based decentralized app (dApps) hosted on the Ethereum blockchain just by entering their address in the Opera URL bar.

Besides the new built-in cryptocurrency wallet, the browser also comes with a new design that removes most of the dividing lines between sections and high contrast, making easier on the eyes and giving it a Chrome 69-kinda of look.

The light and dark themes have remained, and so have Opera's older tools and features, such as its built-in VPN, ad-blocker, page screenshot tool, and its numerous social network integrations --such as for Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, and VK.

Furthermore, with the release of R3, Opera has also launched a marketing campaign called "Escape" that aims to help and teach users how to protect their digital lives from tracking.

"We believe the choice to reclaim control for ourselves is of utmost importance, especially in today's world," the website for the Escape campaign states.

Opera has a mobile userbase of more than 208 million monthly active users, and a desktop userbase of over 60 million, both of which the company has described as "all-time highs."

Opera was the first major browser to ditch its own proprietary rendering engine and switch to Google's Chromium project. Yesterday, Microsoft launched its first Chromium-based version of Edge, after announcing it was giving up its proprietary engine last December.

