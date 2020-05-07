Oracle announces second cloud region in South Korea

Oracle on Thursday announced that its second South Korean cloud region will go live in Chuncheon on May 29. The tech giant is on track to have a total of 36 cloud regions up and running by the end of the year.

The latest opening follows the launch of Oracle's Seoul Cloud region in May 2019. With this launch, Oracle's Gen2 Cloud will be available in 23 locations.

"Oracle's second-generation cloud has been built to provide businesses with autonomous technology and heightened security," Tom Song, Regional Managing Director of Oracle Korea, said in a statement. "Powered by its unmatched capabilities, Oracle Cloud is accelerating digital transformation for local enterprise customers."

In addition to Korea, there are four other countries with multiple Oracle cloud regions: the US, Canada, Japan and Australia. Oracle also has multiple regions within the European Union. That redundancy is valuable for disaster recovery purposes, as well as for helping enterprises meet data residency requirements. The idea is to give more confidence to business customers thinking about moving critical systems to the cloud.

Oracle highlighted several companies, from a range of industries, that are already using its cloud infrastructure in Korea. Customers using the Seoul region include HMM, JW Pharmaceuticals, Whois, Hdac Technology, Medicom, Inzent, Foresys, Dodream System, Institute of Blockchain Technology (IBCT), Astems, Dain Leaders, Tribons, CIP System, Digital Photo, Idea Information Technology, Uloop, Synergy21, Korea Media Network, Art Box, Nuri Telecom, Davichi, Huchems, Kiheung Motors and Baba Group.

Oracle has pitched its Gen2 Cloud as purpose-built for the enterprise, but the company remains a niche infrastructure provider, with a fraction of the market share held by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Oracle has been landing new customers with its expanding cloud infrastructure, but it can also appeal to existing customers,thanks to its strength in database and enterprise applications.

