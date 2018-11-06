Oracle launches government digital transformation hub in Brasília

Oracle has launched a new customer innovation center focused on digital transformation for the public sector in Brazil.

The lab based at the company's offices in the country's capital Brasília is focused on projects based on emerging technologies for application in Brazilian government departments.

Smart city innovation and co-creation initiatives carried out by the center focus on areas such as security, transport and health and involve technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and blockchain.

A prototyping facility, in addition to resources around virtual reality, behavioral analysis and Big Data are also available at the lab, as well as design thinking sessions.

"With the initiative, we reinforce our commitment to work together with our clients in discussing ideas and promoting innovation at all levels of government," said João Pacheco, public sector senior director at Oracle Brazil.

The public sector-focused lab follows the launch of the company's first innovation facility in Brazil last year, which was created for the purpose of co-creating innovation projects alongside clients and startups.