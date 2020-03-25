O’Reilly closes the live conference business

The coronavirus scare has claimed another major economic casualty. O'Reilly Media, which runs events like Strata Data and OSCON, has decided to shut down its live conference business.

It comes in the wake of a series of cancellations triggered by travel bans and shelter-in-place directives that have canceled virtually all live events over the spring season, which along with fall is a peak time for technology events. The first major event to fall was Mobile World Congress that was first set for Barcelona back last month. Looking ahead, some events like Google Cloud NEXT 2020 have been indefinitely postponed, while others, like Microsoft Build 2020, are being converted to digital online events.

O'Reilly had already cancelled events, such as the San Jose Strata Data conference, that was originally scheduled a couple weeks ago.

The news came in letter from O'Reilly vice president of content Rachel Roumeliotis stating, "I'm writing to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to shutter the in-person conference business at O'Reilly including the upcoming Strata Data & AI Conference."

At this point, the ink on O'Reilly's announcement is so new that its website has not yet been updated, as it still lists events such as the Software Architecture Conference, Infrastructure & Ops Conference, and TensorFlow World – in addition to OSCON and Strata – on the calendar for the next six months.

The irony is that, with the emergence of broadband allowing work to go virtual, that the future of conferences was supposed to be put in jeopardy. Yet, with work becoming more virtual, attendance at conferences spiked because of the value in having the types of random interactions that are possible only when people physically gather. On a personal note, we'll find this a huge gap, as these events gave us the chance to get a handle on the pulse of the business outside of the usual filters.

But O'Reilly is not totally pulling out of the event business – but that the future would be online. In the same note, Roumeliotis added, "We are definitely going to be innovating in the virtual space."