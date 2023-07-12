'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As much as I love my iPad Pro, it's a little big, a little expensive, and a little fragile to take into the great outdoors. I was looking for a cheap and cheerful -- and hopefully ruggedized -- Android tablet to take into the outdoors when I'm doing photography or videography, and that's when I came across the Oukitel RT3 Android 12 tablet.
It's not a high-spec device by any stretch of the imagination, but it's everything I needed -- a bright 8-inch, 800 x 1280 HD display, an octa-core MediaTeK Helio P22 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and a huge 5150mAh battery that's enough for a day's use for me in the field.
Read the review: Oukitel RT3
It also features a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for snaps and video calling, all wrapped in a chassis that meets a whole array of standards, including IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G, which means that it's happy to be immersed in water at depths down to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and dropped from heights of 1.2 meters.
That ruggedness allows this tablet to survive things my iPad Pro couldn't dream of.
For the price, the Oukitel RT3 is a great tablet for the garage, workshop area, or the great outdoors.