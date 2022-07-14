Oura and Strava partnership announced: Workouts will be reflected in Readiness and Activity scores

Never miss a workout with Oura and Strava sharing data captured on your sports gear Image: Oura

The Oura Ring 3, see our full review, is an amazing piece of wearable technology that silently captures key metrics of your daily life. Strava has over 100 million athletes sharing activity data with others, and with this new partnership, you can ensure all of your workouts are captured and accounted for even if you aren't wearing your Oura Ring during every workout.

Oura provides solid integration with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit, so the data collected by the Oura Ring is not locked into the Oura app. The most requested integration from Oura wearers has been Strava, and now your activities will flow seamlessly between Oura and Strava so that nothing will get missed. Oura will include these activities in its key metrics, and Strava will support sharing of rest and recovery metrics with your Strava network of athletes.

While I always wear a watch while working out, I prefer to wear the Oura Ring 3 for sleep tracking. I usually wear both for running, hiking, cycling, and other activities, but I actually do not like wearing the Oura Ring 3 on the Hydrow since it conflicts with the handle and makes my finger sore. With this integration, I can have the data shared from the Hydrow to Strava and then on to Oura, so my Hydrow workouts will be accounted for in my Readiness and Activity scores. This is a perfect integration for my routines and is sure to please Oura Ring owners.

Oura uses minute-by-minute prioritization logic to ensure that various sources' workout data is not double-counted. Oura's new Workout Heart Rate (stay tuned for a future article on this recently added feature) takes precedence, followed by Strava, Apple/Google, and then manually added Oura workouts. Strava is prioritized over Apple and Google because it is a more direct integration with higher fidelity data that may not always map to HealthKit or Google Fit.

While the ability to automatically share your Oura data to your Strava feed is now available, you still have full control over your privacy options and what data is shared with various levels of Strava followers. It will be interesting to see the data shared by my Strava friends, and I'm pleased to see this partnership announced.