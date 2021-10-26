Oura Ring 3 announced: Expanded HR monitoring, women's health and advanced features in 2022

Image: Oura

The Oura Ring is one of the more interesting wearables today, with a form factor that makes it virtually seamless to wear in just about every situation. Watches from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and others have advanced sleep and activity tracking capability, but wearing a watch while you sleep is not the most conducive to restful sleep. Smartwatches also only have batteries that last a day or two, so wearing your watch to sleep often requires scheduled charging.

My wedding ring has been on for more than 28 years and rarely comes off my finger, so the option to wear a ring with amazing technology inside that will capture nearly all of the typical health and wellness data I want to see is exciting. We now have a review unit of the Oura Ring Generation 3 and will be putting it through its paces over the next month as we work on our review.

The Oura Ring 3 improves upon the last generation with more sensors that track daytime heart rate and skin temperature. These sensors and other improvements will also bring workout heart rate, improved sleep stages, and blood oxygen sensing in late 2021 and 2022.

Even with the new sensors and engineering design, the Oura Ring Gen3 will still have a seven-day battery life. The size and weight remain the same at just four grams.

Women's health metrics are also a focus of the new ring with menstrual cycle tracking. Oura has also been working with the health community to find other ways that the Oura Ring Gen3 can help track and guide your health with early detection of concerns that medical professionals should further investigate.

Later in 2021, Oura will also be providing access to a new library of more than 50 video and audio sessions to help you understand the data that is being collected and how best to use this data to improve your health and wellness. Oura is also introducing a new membership for $5.99 per month that provides more features, daily health insights, videos, and much more in the Oura app. New Oura Ring owners will receive six months of membership for free. Existing Oura Ring owners who upgrade to the Gen3 will receive a discount on their new ring and a free lifetime Oura membership. It's awesome to see a company recognize and reward those who trusted the company with earlier products.