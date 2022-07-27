/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Health

Oura rolls out blood oxygen sensing for 3rd generation Ring

Oura Ring fans were disappointed that so many promised features were missing from the Ring 3 launch. Several features have been added over the past eight months, and it is now a very compelling wearable.
matt-miller-headshot.jpg
Written by Matthew Miller, Contributor writer on
oura-ring-3-group-shot.png
Oura

Late last year, when the Oura Ring Generation 3 launched (see our full review) I awarded the ring an 8.3/10 rating with a few things listed in the cons section. With this latest update, three of the four cons have now been resolved, and my rating needs to be updated to well over a 9.

sleep-breathing-irregular.png

Sample image of someone with fair breathing regularity and good blood oxygen levels

Image: Oura

This week's update brings blood oxygen sensing to the Oura Ring 3, and I see my evaluation ring has already received the update, so I'll get my first night's sleep with it this evening.

In late May, we saw support for Workout heart rate appear on Ring 3, and I'm currently testing this as I train for a couple of events. Two weeks ago, Oura and Strava announced a partnership. While the Oura Ring 3 wasn't a must-have late last year, these new features make it a very compelling wearable.

Also: Oura Ring 3 review: Unobtrusive 24/7 health tracking with more to come in 2022

Blood oxygen sensing is present on many smartwatches and sports watches today, with Apple making it a prime feature in last year's Apple Watch 7. Blood oxygen levels (SpO2) refer to the percentage of oxygen in your blood. If your levels drop or your breathing becomes irregular, it may be a sign of illness, a change in your altitude (an important measure for high mountain athletes), or some other condition impacting your health. Over the past couple of years, blood oxygen levels were a key indicator of likely covid-19 infection through the global pandemic.

Oura Ring uses the red and infrared LEDs inside the ring to measure blood oxygen levels while you sleep. Oura Ring then calculates and reveals an average blood oxygen level for the night as well as breathing regularity levels. Breathing regularity indicates the number of variations measured while you sleep. Four categories of breathing regularity are shown: optimal, good, fair, and pay attention. The Oura smartphone app will not display a breathing regularity timeline if the ring measures an optimal level.

oura-ring-breathing-regularity

Your Ring 3 battery will be impacted by the blood oxygen measures so choose wisely

Matthew Miller/ZDNet

The company stated that obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects approximately 20% of US adults, with up to 90% left undiagnosed. After a fishing trip with my brother, it became clear he suffered from sleep apnea and was unaware he stopped breathing throughout the night. The Oura Ring 3 is not a medical device, but it can measure and inform you of trends so that you can visit your doctor for further evaluation and analysis.

Oura Ring 3

 $299 at Oura

The Oura Ring 3 is living up to its potential, and with these additional features, it has become an essential wearable for me. I love that it replaces my wedding ring, so it doesn't require another wrist or bulky watch to track key health data 24/7 with no effort on my part.

Wearables

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business