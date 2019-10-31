Outlook on iPad gets split view and dark mode

Is Microsoft working on a unified Office Mobile app for a wider range of smartphones? MIcrosoft's unified Office Mobile app, codenamed 'Unity,' could be coming to more Android phones and iOS phones soon. But what will happen on Windows?

Microsoft has announced a bunch of new features for the Outlook for iOS app, with updates coming to the iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch in the next few weeks.

Outlook for Apple's new iPadOS takes advantage of Apple's new split view feature for easier multitasking. The Outlook feature allows users to open multiple emails at once and see the email message list with the calendar side by side.

Microsoft says it is also planning to support iPadOS's 'drag and drop' feature so users can drag and drop links and text from, say a web page, over to an email using a finger or the Apple pen.

Outlook on iOS 13 and iPadOS was also recently updated to honour the new system-wide dark mode setting for the iPhone and iPad. Outlook users can also set light and dark mode in Outlook's settings.

In the next few weeks Microsoft will roll out Do Not Disturb settings for iOS, allowing users to turn off email notifications at certain times, such as 'Until Tomorrow', or schedule non-notification periods, like Evenings or Weekends. iOS users will soon also be able to customize work hours and work days.

Microsoft is also bringing inking to Outlook for iOS, allowing users to annotate photos and images in an email.

LinkedIn is getting promoted in Outlook too. Microsoft will start rolling out the ability for users to connect to their LinkedIn account in Outlook for iOS. In the contact card, Outlook will then display an option to click through to a person's LinkedIn profile.

And Outlook should start soon offering up suggested folders for those who use folders to file away messages from regular contacts.

Office 365 users will also be able to find documents from the Search bar in Outlook for iOS.

Finally, Microsoft enabled Outlook complications for Apple WatchOS, giving users a shortcut to see messages in the inbox or calendar appointments.