Over half of sleep starved tech workers are looking for another job

Losing sleep night after night is bad for your health. Scientists suggest that skipping rest presents a range of medical risks, including heart disease and mental health disorders.

But if we consistently do not get enough sleep and are at risk of long-term health problems, more immediate impacts are visible in workplaces across the country.

Toronto, ON-based online mattress company The Sleep Judge surveyed 1,011 Americans across a variety of industries on their sleep and work satisfaction.

It wanted to study sleep and fatigue from the employee perspective.

Although average sleep amounts didn't differ much across industries, although rates of dissatisfaction did.

Less than one in four (25.9 percent) of tech workers were dissatisfied with the amount of time they typically spent asleep.

However, in the retail and wholesale industries, almost half (48.3 percent) were dissatisfied.

× dissatisfied-sleep-eileen-brown-the-sleep-judge-zdnet.png

Interestingly, individuals who were satisfied with their sleep slept just 48 minutes more per night, on average, than those who were dissatisfied.

Professionals who were dissatisfied with their sleep were far more likely to be mulling over making a professional career move, with nearly four in 10 looking for another job. This trend was most pronounced in the retail and technology sectors.

Over half of dissatisfied sleepers, 52.4 percent of tech workers and 53.5 percent of wholesale and retail workers were looking for a new job.

People who arrived at work tired more than three days per week were ten percent more likely to seek employment elsewhere.

Over two-thirds of less tired people (tired fewer than three days per week) said their organization's leaders inspired them.

Tired workers (over three days per week) were significantly less likely to find their leaders inspiring. Fewer than half of workers tired on 5 or more workdays were inspired by their company leadership.

Obviously, helping employees get good sleep can positively impact culture and retention. Generous time-off policies, less undue stress could all benefit employees in the longer term.

If well-rested individuals prove to be more effective leaders, and their success in managing others leads to promotions – then we all need more time off.

Related content

Millennials and Gen Z in the workplace are embracing non-traditional workplace structures, interesting perks, and a willingness to work for a smaller company, or lower salary to get a creative company culture.

Even the most highly motivated employees report they are disengaged at work according to a new report

Our work is affecting our sleep habits -- and workers in healthcare and tech lose the most sleep each month, according to a new survey.

There is disconnect between the tech that workers want and what leadership is providing - and employees are not backing down.