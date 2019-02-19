How to keep your employees satisfied in the workplace

Employers are prioritizing employee job satisfaction more and more these days, especially since workplace satisfaction has been decreasing over the past 20 years.

The idea of working exclusively for a pay check at the end of the month does not satisfy people's craving for career fulfilment according to a recent survey.

Menomonee Falls, WI-based ERP and CRM company Workwise recently conducted a survey on workplace satisfaction to find out more about what would please workplace employees.

The most common perk that companies offered was flexible hours (43.1 percent), followed by free snacks (35.33 percent) and tuition reimbursement (21.33 percent).

On a scale of one to 10, the technology industry scored well with a score of 7.45, narrowly beaten by marketing (7.55), real estate (7.63), and government (7.81).

Employees in the insurance (6.90), financial (6.60), and retail (6.25) industries are the least satisfied with their jobs, respectively.

More money doesn't equal more satisfaction at work either. When salaries are more than $85,999, job satisfaction actually begins to decrease. Over half (51 percent) of respondents said that they would stay at a job they dislike if they were offered more money, followed by a better work/life balance (12 percent).

A solid work-life balance is more valued than good benefits and paid vacation. Almost three out of four (70 percent) people were satisfied with their work-life balance, and only 13 percent of people were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

Marketing professionals, whose job it is to communicate effectively to audiences, were by far the most likely to say (64 percent) that their team has communication issues.

Financial professionals were the least likely (20 percent) to report communication issues. Under a third of respondents in the technology sector (30 percent) complained of communication issues.

As communication is key to success in the workforce, it seems like the more collaborative a team needs to be, the more that communications are missed due to the amount of information passing through the team.

Technology professionals truly believe that there is a clear path for promotion by industry with two out of three respondents (66 percent) said they had the possibility to progress within the industry. Their path to promotion was made clear to them and something they had clear steps to achieve.

Companies are willing to make an investment in their employees by offering perks in addition to the salary. Employees are embracing these perks and in response, committing themselves more fully to their careers -- which can only be a good thing for employers.

