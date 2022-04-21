OWC unveils a range of new professional storage gear

Modern 4K, 6K, and 8K video can pose heavy storage demands, to the point that they can bring workflows to a crashing halt. The right storage solution is a must-have today.
And OWC has video pros covered with a range of new gear unveiled at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas. There's everything from rack-mounted storage to portable NAS to storage cards and much more.
Jellyfish R24
This is a total monster!
R24 is the flagship product in the Jellyfish lineup. It is kitted with 24 HDD bays and up to 432TB (expandable to over 1.5 Petabytes) of storage. The R24 also comes with 512GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD cache and 8TB of NVME cache pool.
Jellyfish Mobile
This is a portable NAS box with up to 96TB of storage, to which you can connect 14 10G or 1G video editors, spreading the 2300 MB/s of real-world speed between a whole team.
Flex 1U4
This is a professional-grade, 4-bay Thunderbolt storage and docking solution designed for rackmount workflows. Access a mix of 2.5 or 3.5-inch SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives in the hot-swappable drive bays. This dock offers seven Thunderbolt and USB ports, with the option to add an audio/video capture, 10GB Ethernet networking, SSD storage, hardware RAID, or I/O card to the internal PCIe slot.
Copy That for Mac (public beta)
Copy That is software specifically designed to carry out high-speed ingesting of files from RED, Blackmagic, ARRI cameras, and other storage media. And because this is a professional tool, it can handle everything from checksum copies to simultaneous transfers to multiple storage solutions.
Thunderbolt Pro Dock
This is a pro-grade dock aimed at photographers and videographers handling large volumes of files. This dock is packed with ports -- 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x DisplayPort port, 1x 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) RJ-45 port -- and is the perfect desktop dock for those who need to quickly ingest captured content.
Mercury Pro LTO
For those looking for an integrated tape backup and archiving solution, the Mercury Pro LTO is perfect. A single LTO-9 cartridge can hold up to 18 TB (45 TB compressed), and this is augmented with up to 16TB of SSD storage in a universal 2.5/3.5-inch drive expansion bay. And the second Thunderbolt 3 port allows users to add up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, or whatever USB-C or DisplayPort device that takes their fancy.
- Jellyfish by OWC is available now
- OWC Flex 1U4 is available now starting at $1,899
- OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock is coming soon for $399
- OWC Copy That for Mac is currently available for download as a public beta
- OWC Mercury Pro LTO is available now starting at $4,699
- OWC Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities starting at $39
- OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress is available now in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities starting at $349
- OWC Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress will be available at the end of the month in 320GB and 640GB capacities starting at $349
- OWC Atlas FXR will be available in September 2022
- OWC Jupiter Callisto is available now
