OWC unveils a range of new professional storage gear

The all-new storage solutions range from rack-mounted to portable NAS.

Modern 4K, 6K, and 8K video can pose heavy storage demands, to the point that they can bring workflows to a crashing halt. The right storage solution is a must-have today.

And OWC has video pros covered with a range of new gear unveiled at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas. There's everything from rack-mounted storage to portable NAS to storage cards and much more.

Also: Storage: Active archiving, ML-enabled volumes on the rise

Jellyfish R24

This is a total monster!

R24 is the flagship product in the Jellyfish lineup. It is kitted with 24 HDD bays and up to 432TB (expandable to over 1.5 Petabytes) of storage. The R24 also comes with 512GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD cache and 8TB of NVME cache pool.

Jellyfish R24

Jellyfish R24

 OWC

Jellyfish Mobile

This is a portable NAS box with up to 96TB of storage, to which you can connect 14 10G or 1G video editors, spreading the 2300 MB/s of real-world speed between a whole team.

Jellyfish Mobile

Jellyfish Mobile 

 OWC

Flex 1U4

This is a professional-grade, 4-bay Thunderbolt storage and docking solution designed for rackmount workflows. Access a mix of 2.5 or 3.5-inch SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives in the hot-swappable drive bays. This dock offers seven Thunderbolt and USB ports, with the option to add an audio/video capture, 10GB Ethernet networking, SSD storage, hardware RAID, or I/O card to the internal PCIe slot.

Copy That for Mac (public beta)

Copy That is software specifically designed to carry out high-speed ingesting of files from RED, Blackmagic, ARRI cameras, and other storage media. And because this is a professional tool, it can handle everything from checksum copies to simultaneous transfers to multiple storage solutions.

Thunderbolt Pro Dock

This is a pro-grade dock aimed at photographers and videographers handling large volumes of files. This dock is packed with ports -- 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x DisplayPort port, 1x 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) RJ-45 port -- and is the perfect desktop dock for those who need to quickly ingest captured content.

Mercury Pro LTO

For those looking for an integrated tape backup and archiving solution, the Mercury Pro LTO is perfect. A single LTO-9 cartridge can hold up to 18 TB (45 TB compressed), and this is augmented with up to 16TB of SSD storage in a universal 2.5/3.5-inch drive expansion bay. And the second Thunderbolt 3 port allows users to add up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, or whatever USB-C or DisplayPort device that takes their fancy.

