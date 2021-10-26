Palm announces 'Palm Buds Pro', ANC true wireless earbuds for $129

Palm

If the 'Palm' brand rings a bell, you have may have had the pleasure (or displeasure) of using its compact and one-hand-friendly devices in the past, like the Palm Pre or Palm (2019). While the company set itself apart from the competition with its niche approach to hardware, it was not fit for the rise of multimedia and growing demand for larger-sized phones during the coming years.

Palm today announced the Palm Buds Pro, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that feature a lightweight design, a $129 price tag, and Active Noise Cancelling -- the same disturbance-free sound technology that is found on higher-end earbuds. After a two-year hiatus, the San Francisco-based company is back, with a product that it thinks has the features and price to compete with the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro. The confidence is justified as the Palm team consists of founders, Dennis Miloseski and Howard Nuk, who designed and launched Samsung's premium headphone lineup, including the Galaxy Buds, and Xuan Shu, who designed numerous Beats by Dr Dre headphones. The company is also backed by 7-time NBA All-Star and 2-time MVP, Stephen Curry -- if that means anything.