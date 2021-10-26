Palm announces 'Palm Buds Pro', ANC true wireless earbuds for $129

stephen-curry-palmbuds.jpg
If the 'Palm' brand rings a bell, you have may have had the pleasure (or displeasure) of using its compact and one-hand-friendly devices in the past, like the Palm Pre or Palm (2019). While the company set itself apart from the competition with its niche approach to hardware, it was not fit for the rise of multimedia and growing demand for larger-sized phones during the coming years.
Palm today announced the Palm Buds Pro, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that feature a lightweight design, a $129 price tag, and Active Noise Cancelling -- the same disturbance-free sound technology that is found on higher-end earbuds. After a two-year hiatus, the San Francisco-based company is back, with a product that it thinks has the features and price to compete with the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro. The confidence is justified as the Palm team consists of founders, Dennis Miloseski and Howard Nuk, who designed and launched Samsung's premium headphone lineup, including the Galaxy Buds, and Xuan Shu, who designed numerous Beats by Dr Dre headphones. The company is also backed by 7-time NBA All-Star and 2-time MVP, Stephen Curry -- if that means anything.
Preorder the Palm Buds Pro for $99 ($129 MSRP)
Keep it protected with a silicone case for only $14.99 ($24.99 MSRP)
For a limited time, you can preorder the Palm Buds Pro for just $99 ($30 off). At less than one Benjamin, these make for an enticing deal if you're eyeing a new pair of truly wireless earbuds that won't break the bank. For your reference, the Apple AirPods Pro ($249) and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($169) are much more expensive, though the difference in sound quality still needs to be tested. Still, Palm promises a base-heavy sound profile and "studio-grade" audio, which when paired with the included charging case, provides you with "over 24 hours" of playback.
The Palm Buds Pro comes in a Satin Black finish which looks clean and minimal. But if you want to keep it protected and scratch-free, the company is offering silicone cases that come in a variety of colors for only $14.99 ($24.99 MSRP).
These specially marked prices, only available in the US, Canada, and Mexico, start today and will end on November 9, so get them while you can.
