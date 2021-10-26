Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. More Info

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Palm announces 'Palm Buds Pro', ANC true wireless earbuds for $129

Once known for its palm-friendly smartphones, the company takes a second shot with $129 true wireless earbuds.

stephen-curry-palmbuds.jpg

 Palm

If the 'Palm' brand rings a bell, you have may have had the pleasure (or displeasure) of using its compact and one-hand-friendly devices in the past, like the Palm Pre or Palm (2019). While the company set itself apart from the competition with its niche approach to hardware, it was not fit for the rise of multimedia and growing demand for larger-sized phones during the coming years.

Palm today announced the Palm Buds Pro, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that feature a lightweight design, a $129 price tag, and Active Noise Cancelling -- the same disturbance-free sound technology that is found on higher-end earbuds. After a two-year hiatus, the San Francisco-based company is back, with a product that it thinks has the features and price to compete with the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro. The confidence is justified as the Palm team consists of founders, Dennis Miloseski and Howard Nuk, who designed and launched Samsung's premium headphone lineup, including the Galaxy Buds, and Xuan Shu, who designed numerous Beats by Dr Dre headphones. The company is also backed by 7-time NBA All-Star and 2-time MVP, Stephen Curry -- if that means anything.

Preorder the Palm Buds Pro for $99 ($129 MSRP)

Keep it protected with a silicone case for only $14.99 ($24.99 MSRP)

screenshot-2021-10-26-at-10-03-10-palm-buds-pro.png
Palm

For a limited time, you can preorder the Palm Buds Pro for just $99 ($30 off). At less than one Benjamin, these make for an enticing deal if you're eyeing a new pair of truly wireless earbuds that won't break the bank. For your reference, the Apple AirPods Pro ($249) and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($169) are much more expensive, though the difference in sound quality still needs to be tested. Still, Palm promises a base-heavy sound profile and "studio-grade" audio, which when paired with the included charging case, provides you with "over 24 hours" of playback.

The Palm Buds Pro comes in a Satin Black finish which looks clean and minimal. But if you want to keep it protected and scratch-free, the company is offering silicone cases that come in a variety of colors for only $14.99 ($24.99 MSRP).

These specially marked prices, only available in the US, Canada, and Mexico, start today and will end on November 9, so get them while you can.

View now at Palm

ZDNet Recommends

Related Topics:

PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

More from June Wan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3