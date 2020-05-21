Palo Alto Networks shines in Q3 amid remote work spurs security demand

Working from home: The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work faster than prognosticators dared imagine. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world of work? Read More

Palo Alto Networks reported strong fiscal third quarter results as its security platform got a boost due to remote work.

The company reported a third quarter net loss of $74.8 million, or 77 cents a share, on revenue of $869.4 million, up 20% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were $1.17 a share.

Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $831.1 million.

CEO Nikesh Arora said:

As for the outlook, Palo Alto Networks also upped its guidance. For the fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks projected non-GAAP earnings of $1.37 a share to $1.40 a share on revenue $915 million to $925 million. Analysts were looking for non-GAAP earnings of $1.31 a share on revenue of $916.8 million.

For fiscal 2020, Palo Alto Networks is projecting revenue between $3.37 billion and $3.38 billion with non-GAAP earnings between $4.78 a share to $4.81 a share.

