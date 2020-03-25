Palo Alto Networks intros new security features in Prisma Cloud

Palo Alto Networks on Wednesday announced new features for Prisma Cloud, the company's Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP). New features in this latest release focus on giving DevOps and SecOps teams more visibility and improved security across the technology stack.

With Prisma, organizations can securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, allow for SaaS adoption with a cloud access security broker, and improve security across multi-cloud deployments.

As for the updates, the latest release offers advanced "shift left" capabilities and central CI/CD policy management, allowing Prisma customers to more easily secure their cloud applications and workloads and consolidate cloud risk management.

On the vulnerability management side, a new Amazon Machine Image scanning capability lets customers can scan for security issues in AMIs before they're deployed. The aim is to block vulnerabilities from being deployed to production, and to give DevOps teams greater visibility into the security posture of cloud applications, Palo Alto said.

Meanwhile, Prisma customers can also safeguard serverless AWS Lambda functions with auto-protected functions.

"These enhancements empower organizations to implement cloud security across the full DevOps lifecycle on any cloud and any stack, and ultimately unite previously divided lines of business toward a common goal: implementation of a DevSecOps methodology to drive secure business innovation, scalability and growth," the company said.

The new features are scheduled for availability by late April 2020.