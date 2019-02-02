Patriots vs Rams: How to stream Super Bowl 2019 online

If you can't afford $7,500 for a Super Bowl ticket, chances are you'll watch it on TV.

In the US, you'll find the game on your local CBS (ZDNet's parent company) channel. But say you're not home or you can't watch it on cable or your significant other insists on watching the Puppy Bowl instead.

Also: NFL in London: How big data changes the game

Fear not, you can stream the game over the internet.

When is Super Bowl LIII (2019)?

Super Bowl LIII is set for Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30pm ET. It will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl at the stadium, as it only opened in 2017.

How to watch Super Bowl LIII (2019)

PC or Mac

From a PC or Mac, you can view the game from the CBS Sports website.

Also: Quick glossary: Streaming video Tech Pro Research

Streaming device

If you're watching from a streaming device, you'll need a subscription to CBS All Access. This service is available on many streaming gadgets, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast.

Signing up for CBS All Access is simple. Just go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick your plan. The service has a full range of shows, too, including the new Star Trek. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month with no commercials. That said, CBS won't object if you just sign up for a free one-week trial with limited commercials for the big game.

If you use a slim streaming service, such as Sling TV, you might -- or might not -- be able to watch the game. Some of them carry CBS, while others don't. DIRECTV Now's Live a Little plan ($40) offers 65 TV channels, including CBS, in select areas. The same is true of FuboTV ($40), Hulu with Live TV ($40), PlayStation Vue ($45), and YouTube TV ($40).

Check to see if your local CBS channel is included before making a commitment. All these also offer a free week trial, so be sure to take advantage of that. Some streaming services, like Sling TV and Philo, do not carry CBS with any of their packages.

Also: How AI systems beat Vegas oddsmakers TechRepublic

Mobile device

On a smartphone or tablet, you can watch the game via the CBS Sports app. Usually, to use this app, you must enter your cable or satellite network login credentials. CBS has said, though, you won't have to log in for the Super Bowl.

You can also watch the game of games with the NFL Mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app for free. Verizon, which used to have its own NFL app, now uses the Yahoo Sports app to show games.

TV antenna

Of course, you may also watch the game over-the-air with a good old TV antenna. Internet? Who needs the internet!

Also: NASCAR looks for fresh recipes to attract digital engagement

VPN

If you're not in the US, you may need to turn to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the Rams and Patriots slug it out.

You'll need one that supports either US or UK locations. In the UK, the game is broadcasting for free. It will be on both BBC One and Sky TV and their streaming counterparts. You can use a free streaming service like TVPlayer to access BBC One live, too.

In Canada, the game will be on the Dazn streaming service ($20), CTV 2, and TSN. Now, what you can't do in Canada is watch the US Super Bowl ads. You can thank President Donald Trump and his trade war ways for that. If you really love the ads, you can still watch them shortly after the broadcast using this CTV website.

So, are you ready for some football? I am!

Related Stories: