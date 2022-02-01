Peloton introduces new wearable to monitor your heart rate

Peloton

Peloton just introduced a new Bluetooth Heart Rate Band for $90 designed to work with its entire product lineup.

The new monitor is meant to be worn on your forearm and includes metrics, interactive features, and easy-to-read heart rate zones to track your workouts, whether it's on a Peloton bike or treadmill. It comes in small or large sizes and includes a black band.

The monitor is available to order online in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia.

The heart rate monitor band has LED lights built in to indicate heart rate information, Bluetooth connectivity status, and the strap's battery level. Peloton promises the band will last about 10 hours on a single charge.

In addition, the new heart rate band works directly with Peloton's heart rate zones, which it calls the Strive Score. You'll be able to track your heart rate and what zones you reached during your workout through the Peloton app.

While The Verge notes that the band will work with some third-party applications that support Bluetooth, the band doesn't have ANT+, a wireless technology that allows your monitoring devices to talk to each other. Without the addition of ANT+, some fitness equipment -- especially equipment that doesn't have Bluetooth -- might not be compatible with the band.

Peloton already has a heart rate chest strap that currently retails for $34. Even though chest straps are considered a more accurate way to read a heart rate, they can be uncomfortable and cumbersome to wear, so a forearm strap is a welcome addition to Peloton's accessory lineup.

Bloomberg initially spotted that Peloton was working on a heart rate band last summer, adding that it would be a huge move into the growing wearables market. According to ABI Research, the wearables market is projected to reach 344.9 million shipments worldwide in 2022, a growth increase of 13.2% compared to last year.