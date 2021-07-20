Peloton lands UnitedHealthcare for corporate wellness program

Peloton advanced its corporate wellness plans with a deal where UnitedHealthcare members will have free access to the Peloton App for up to 12 months or receive a four-month waiver toward their membership.

The UnitedHealthcare partnership is the first Peloton has landed since launching its corporate wellness program. Peloton membership boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but subscription growth is expected to slow as economies reopen.

However, Peloton has hedged its bets with a hybrid approach. First, Peloton bought Precor as a return-to-the-gym play. The corporate wellness effort is another way to grow subscriptions amid hybrid work plans.

Under the deal, UnitedHealthcare members will get access to Peloton Sept. 1. New and existing members are eligible to enroll.

UnitedHealthcare has more than 6 million commercial members. The Peloton access will be available through Peloton App, Peloton Bike, Bike+ or Tread+. Live and on-demand classes include cycling, strength, yoga, running, walking and meditation.

