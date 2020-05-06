Peloton wrestles with supply, demand imbalance in Q4, but so popular it can cut sales and marketing

Peloton has so much demand that it doesn't have to advertise as it works through a supply and demand imbalance for its bikes.

The digital fitness company raised its outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter as demand for home gyms surge amid COVID-19 concerns and closed brick-and-mortar fitness centers.

Peloton said it will deliver fourth quarter revenue of $500 million to $520 million with adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $65 million. For fiscal 2020, Peloton projected 1.04 million to 1.05 million connected fitness subscribers. Fiscal 2020 revenue will be between $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion.

While Peloton is losing money, the company is indicating that it has a few financial levers to pull. For instance, Peloton said that it expects "significant reductions" in sales and marketing due to lower advertising spending. Sales and marketing savings will be offset somewhat by extending free 90-day trials of Peloton Digital. That app is a primary upsell vehicle for Peloton gear.

Peloton's biggest issue in the fourth quarter may be meeting demand. The company said it has a backlog of bike deliveries and has longer-than-expected delivery windows. Peloton is also facing higher costs for expedited shipping. The company said:

We entered Q4 with a backlog of Bike deliveries in all geographies and sales continue to surpass expectations in the first several weeks of Q4 due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the unexpected sharp increase in sales has created an imbalance of supply and demand in many geographies, causing elongated order-to-delivery windows for our customers. Over the past several weeks, we have worked closely with our manufacturing partners to accelerate the supply of goods and, as a result, we are incurring higher costs in order to expedite shipments. We do not expect to materially improve order-to-delivery windows before the end of Q4. Our guidance assumes we do not resume Tread sales prior to the end of fiscal year 2020.

For the third quarter, Peloton posted strong growth figures. The company ended the quarter with 886,100 connected fitness subscribers and revenue of $524.6 million, up 66% from a year ago. Total workouts averaged 17.7 a month per connected fitness subscriber.

Peloton reported a net loss of $55.6 million, or 20 cents a share. Analysts were expecting Peloton to report a third quarter non-GAAP loss of 17 cents a share on revenue of $487.7 million.

In its shareholder letter, Peloton outlined a bevy of business continuity moves in the third quarter. Consider:

Peloton closed 97 global showrooms on March 16 and moved completely to e-commerce and inside sales.

Member support moved to remote work.

On March 19, the company refined delivery practices to pause activities that involved entering a home.

Peloton paused production of new classes in New York and London April 7 but resumed live programming from instructors' home April 22.