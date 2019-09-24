Best Peloton alternatives: Top smart exercise bikes

Who owns your health data? Dr. Brooke Grindlinger, chief scientific officer at The New York Academy of Sciences, informs Tonya Hall that there are some health privacy laws that haven't been changed since 1996 and what steps are being taken to change that.

Indoor exercise bikes aren't new, but they're surging in popularity at the moment -- partly because they're smarter and connected now, and because of companies like Peloton.

Peloton is the maker of a $2,300 indoor bike with a large screen attached to the front, providing access to a $40-per-month subscription service with thousands of live and on-demand cycling classes. Peloton, which plans to go public soon, says that by end of fiscal 2019 it sold over half-a-million connected fitness products, and it has just as many subscribers.

Those who swear by Peloton claim it delivers a unique experience not just because it's an eye-catching bike, which uses its own sneakers that clip onto the pedals. But rather, it offers a flexible schedule of 10- or 20-minute video sessions with no commute; more than 20 personable instructors who stare at you from a 22-inch Android tablet affixed to the handlebars and call-out your name during live-streams; a healthy music catalog; social features so you can virtually ride with pals; and leaderboards with achievement badges.

But there are downsides to Peloton. First, the price: There are cheaper indoor exercise bikes available that are just as striking. Also, Peloton's handlebar only moves up and down, not fore and aft, which means you may not be able to adjust it to your liking. The bike's fixed screen also can't be used to surf the web, watch YouTube videos, or connect to apps.

There are people out there who really want a smart exercise bike to help them sweat it out in the morning before work, and while they may love the idea of Peloton, it's hard to stomach that hefty up-front cost, the price of the monthly subscription service, and the bike's limitations. Luckily, there are a few Peloton alternatives available.

Best Peloton alternatives

The bikes below offer the most Peloton-like indoor cycling experience but at a more affordable price.

(Image: Peloton)

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle for $1,999

See it now: NordicTrack | Amazon

The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is the most expensive alternative on this list, but it's the most comparable to Peloton, and it's still cheaper. It's a $1,999 smart exercise bike with a 22-inch interactive touchscreen, which tilts and lets you stream high-energy studio sessions with trainers, who can uniquely control your machine's decline, incline, and resistance in real-time -- something Peloton trainers can't do. Plus, a one-year membership to the classes is included with your purchase.

(Image: ProForm)

ProForm Studio Bike Pro for $999

See it now: ProForm | Best Buy

Next up is the Studio Bike Pro from ProForm. It's about $1,300 cheaper than the Peloton and still comes with a 10-inch screen and a free year of live workouts. The trainers can also control your resistance, but not your incline, like with the S22i. The seat and handlebars are all adjustable, too. Honestly, this is probably the best value you can get for a Peloton-like cycling experience.

(Image: Echelon)

Echelon Smart Connect EX3 for $900

See it now: Echelon | Amazon

We're straying a bit away from the Peloton at this point, but hear us out: The Echelon Smart Connect EX3 is roughly $1,400 cheaper than the Peloton, and it still offers interactive workouts with certified trainers via your own mobile device and the Echelon app, which serves up both live and on-demanded classes for $40 a month. Yes, that means there's no screen attached to the front of the bike, but there is a handy little spot on the handlebars for you to slide in a phone or tablet.

Best indoor exercise bikes



So, let's discuss the Peloton Digital app. If you want to try Peloton's virtual classes, but with your own traditional indoor exercise bike, then just use Peloton's mobile app. It costs $20 a month, comes with a 14-day trial, and can be used with any indoor exercise bike. It offers both live and on-demand classes, though it lacks the leaderboard and on-screen stats like cadence, resistance, output, and other metrics calculated by the Peloton bike itself.

Let's also not forget YouTube, which is home to countless cycling videos. The point is, you don't need Peloton's fancy bike and 22-inch screen to burn calories. With any indoor exercise bike and a mobile device, you can get a similar experience and save yourself thousands. Here are a few of the best-rated bikes we could find:

Best cycling accessories

To get the full Peloton indoor cycling experience, but again without breaking the bank, you might want to consider investing in some exercise accessories that come with the Peloton bike. For instance, you should get a bike mat, such as this one from SuperMats. You can also pick up a media device holder (if your bike doesn't have one) like this expanding tablet mount. You might want to also consider a cadence sensor -- we recommend Wahoo's -- and perhaps a pair of dedicated cycling shoes.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.