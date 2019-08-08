Pip Marlow skips over to Salesforce

When Pip Marlow finishes up with Suncorp as CEO of customer marketplace at the end of the month, she will be starting with Salesforce Australia and New Zealand as its new CEO.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Salesforce team. I've always looked to lead and learn from companies who have strong values and passion for their people, customers and innovation -- Salesforce builds on this," said Marlow on her soon-to-be new role.

"I look forward to working with the Salesforce team to transform the connections companies have with their customers and communities."

According to the company, the former Microsoft managing director will lead the company's ANZ business into its "next phase of growth".

Suncorp revealed during the release of 2019 financial results that it would ditch its plans of having a digital marketplace as a core strategy, a project that Marlow had been in charge of running.

