Pixel 3 XL's weird double-notch bug: We're working on a fix, says Google

Pixel 3 XL owners who don't like the notch have the option to hide it if they don't like it. But weirdly several users have reported seeing a second notch appear on the side of the screen.

Device owners have posted shots of the strange glitch over the weekend, with others chiming in to report seeing rounded corners on the edge of the screen, too.

Some affected users report that rotating the phone to landscape and back again makes the second notch disappear. Most note that restarting the phone also solves the problem.

It appears the problem is to do with how the device handles cutouts when the screen rotates. With Android Pie 9.0, Google introduced support for cutouts in multiple places on the screen.

In developer mode, users can also add notches to the right-hand top of the screen and the bottom of the screen.

Whatever the exact cause of the bug, a Google spokesperson has told Android Police that it's aware of the problem and that a fix will be coming soon.

The second notch bug is the latest complaint from Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL owners. Users recently began reporting memory-management issues and that photos taken with Google's new phones aren't saving.

As noted by Android Authority, some users have found that Quick Settings and volume controls get stuck on dark theme.

There are also reports of a weird buzzing sound coming from the speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues, and display problems.

Image: UrAvgConsumer/Twitter

