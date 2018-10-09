Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pack software surprises, start at $799

We already knew a lot about Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. On Tuesday, in New York City, Google officially announced the smartphones.

Also: The first Android phone was an ugly thing, and I loved it CNET

The Pixel 3 is the smaller of the two devices, with a display that measures 5.5-inches. It lacks a notch and instead has bezels above and below the display. The Pixel 3 XL has a notch at the top of the 6.3-inch display.

Both phones feature a glass back and wireless charging capabilities -- a first for the Pixel line. New stereo speakers are reportedly 40-percent louder.

Google used a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera and added an extra camera to the front of the phone. The front facing cameras are 8-megapixel, and make it possible to take Group Selfies.

The Pixel 3 line uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, has 4GB of memory, and comes in 64GB or 128GB of storage. There are three colors available, black, white, and not pink.

The magic is in the software

If you'd been following any of the Pixel 3 leaks and rumors over the past few months, you likely knew a lot, if not all, about the Pixel 3's hardware. What we didn't know much about was any special software features Google would add to the Pixel line.

Indeed, the Pixel 3, which runs Android Pie 9.0, has some fancy new software features.

The new camera app, for example, relies heavily on AI. A new feature mimics Google Clips' ability to take photos on its own, using AI to decide what's important and what's not. The new mode, called Photo Booth, uses the front-facing cameras when the phone is propped up to take a series of photos.

Also: 17 ways to recycle or sell your smartphone TechRepublic

Super Res Zoom, an AI-powered featured where digital zoom is used, enhancing pixels that would otherwise look distorted. Another feature -- Top Shot -- will take a series of photos before and after a user presses the shutter button, and will present the best photo of the lot to the user.

Night Sight allows users to take photos on the Pixel 3 in a low-light environment without a flash. Instead, it uses machine learning to recreate accurate colors.

Other software tweaks and features worth noting include a call screening feature, Flip to Shhh, and Google's new Titan Security chip.

Also: 13 wacky phones unlike anything you've ever seen

Pricing and release date

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL start at $799 and $899, respectively. Doubling the storage carries a $100 premium. The devices are once again a Verizon Wireless exclusive for retail availability but come unlocked from Google to work with any carrier.

The devices are available for pre-order right now through Google's online store, with orders set to arrive Oct. 17.

RELATED AND PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Google restricts which Android apps can request Call Log and SMS permissions

Only apps selected as the device's default app for making calls or sending text messages will be able to access call logs and SMS data from now on.

Tired of your iPhone X? Samsung will give $600 for it, if you buy Galaxy Note 9, S9

For a limited time, Samsung is doubling its offers for trading in phones for a Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and the Note 9.

AI on Android mobile phones still a work-in-progress

Benchmark results from researchers at Swiss university ETH Zurich reveal that development of neural networks on mobile devices is still a hairy business, with frameworks that are incomplete, chipsets with mixed support for networks, and results that are difficult to benchmark reliably.

What to expect: Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, and other phones coming this fall

Most major flagship smartphones are now on a fairly regular release schedule and leaks are a part of this cycle. It is rare for a phone to be released today with any surprises, so let's take a look at what is coming soon.

Microsoft's refreshed Surface Pro, Laptop and Studio: New specs, pricing, availability

Microsoft is rolling out its Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 this fall. Here's what to expect.