Google announced its latest smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, on Oct. 9 at an event in New York City. The pair of phones are identical in nearly every way, save for the display size.

Also: 10 reasons the Galaxy Note 9 is better than the Google Pixel 3

As soon as the event ended, Google began taking pre-orders for the phones, with deliveries and retail availability set for Oct. 18. I've had both devices on hand for the past few days and have been using the Pixel 3 XL as my main phone. I don't quite feel like I'm ready to post a full review yet, but I do have some first impressions to share.

Google Pixel 3 XL: Design

Image: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now feature an all-glass back, moving away from the metal housing Google used in previous generation devices. But instead of giving up the Pixel's two-tone look, Google used two different treatments on the back glass, giving the bottom portion a matte finish.

The glass back not only looks and feels nice in my hand, but it was also necessary in order for Google to add wireless charging to the Pixel line. Any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad will work with the Pixel 3.

Also: Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 2 vs. Pixel: Every spec, compared CNET

The Pixel 3 now has a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch display... and a notch. I don't mind the cutout at the top of the display, but should you want the larger phone and don't like the notch, keep in mind you can hide it via a toggle in the settings app.

I'll have plenty more to say about the Pixel 3's design in my full review, but one thing is clear right now: These devices are clearly Google Pixel devices. If you've used one in the past, you'll feel right at home.

Google Pixel 3 XL: Camera

Google spent the majority of the Pixel's announcement covering improvements made to the Pixel 3's camera. Nearly all the improvements come from tighter integration with the company's AI initiatives. For example, Top Shot will take a series of photos before and after you press the shutter button, and then it picks a frame that it determines to be the best shot. It's meant to help you blink-free, perfectly timed photos every time.

Night Sight, a feature that Google touts will erase the need to use a camera flash for low-light photos, was shown off during the Pixel 3 announcement, but it isn't quite ready.

Also: A weekend with the Pixel 3 XL: The camera proved its worth

Photobooth is a feature that uses the front-facing camera to take photos when it recognizes a smile or a silly face. My youngest son and I had a lot of fun messing around with Photobooth, seeing what would and wouldn't trigger it and then looking at the results. Photobooth is sure to be a hit with the selfie-obsessed younger generation.

As for photo quality, I still want to do some more testing, but my early impression is that the Pixel 3 XL's camera is every bit as good as last year's Pixel 2.

Google Pixel 3 XL: Android Pie

Image: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

As Google has done in the past, the Pixel 3 features some software tweaks and customizations that aren't part of the core Android experience. Launching alongside the Pixel 3 is Google's new Call Screen feature that uses Google Assistant to screen incoming calls.

When the phone is ringing, users just need to tap on a button labeled Screen Call. The call is then answered by Google Assistant, letting the caller know the call is being transcribed for the phone's owner. The caller is then asked to state his or her name, followed by the reason for the call.

Also: Google Pixel 3: Cheat sheet TechRepublic

The user can then prompt Google Assistant to ask more questions (all the while viewing a transcript of the call in real time), answer the phone, report the caller as spam, or hang up. The first time I used Call Screen, I was amazed at how fast and accurate the transcription of the call was.

The combination of features like Call Screen with Android Pie features, like Shortcuts or Digital Wellbeing, truly show off how far Android has come, and just how powerful the mobile operating system is becoming.

Battery life and performance

Battery life on the Pixel 3 XL has been more than enough to get through a full day of use, which for me typically starts at 6:15 am and ends around 10 pm. Out of the handful of days I've used the Pixel 3 XL, it's yet to drop below 15 percent.

Also: Pixel 3 XL vs. iPhone XS Max vs. Note 9 vs. LG V40: Specs showdown CNET

Performance has been mixed for me. On a few occasions, apps like Snapchat or Fenix have stopped responding for a few seconds. I can't figure out what triggers the temporary slowdown, but hopefully, an app update is all that's required by the developer in order to get things smoothed out.

Google Pixel 3 XL: Pixel Stand

Image: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

While the Pixel 3 XL will work with any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad, Google developed one of its own and is selling it for $79.

What makes the Pixel Stand different from other chargers is that when your Pixel 3 is placed on the stand, the phone turns into a small Google Home Hub of sorts. A Google Assistant screen opens and offers up some commands to try. If you'd rather use your phone as a digital photo frame, you can set it to use photos from your Google Photos account.

Also: Google's Pixel Stand charges your phone and wakes you CNET

After seeing my Pixel light up with photos from a vacation with my kids a few years ago, I immediately felt like I should have Pixel Stands everywhere. The experience is just too much fun.

Previous and related coverage:

Google Pixel 2 XL review: It doesn't get any more Google than this

The Pixel 2 XL has an improved camera, new design, and new software tricks.

Google Pixel XL Review: Nexus is dead, long live the Pixel

Google's push into becoming a hardware company by creating its own smartphone is off to a fantastic start.

Related stories: