Pixel 4 vs iPhone 11: tech specs compared

We're no at that point in the year when both Apple and Google have unveiled their flagship smartphones, so we know what the hardware landscape will look like for the next year. So let's take some time to compare the iPhone 11 and the Pixel 4, and see how the technology packed into reach one stacks up.

What you'll notice is that going through the specs is that the two devices are both very similar and quite different. Both focus heavily on photography, and both pack high-performance cameras capable of excellent low-light photography.

The biggest and most noticeable difference is price. It's clear that Google is looking at putting a price pressure of Apple with the hopes of both keeping Pixel users using Pixel hardware, and perhaps poaching some iPhone owners who might be sitting on the fence in terms of which camp they want to be in.

iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL Display 5.8-inch 2436x1125 6.5-inch 2688x1242 5.7-inch 2280x1080 with 90Hz refresh 6.3-inch 3040x1440 with 90Hz refresh Processor A13 Bionic A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Storage 64/256/512GB 64/256/512GB 64/128GB 64/128GB Rear camera 12MP wide f/1.8, 12MP ultra wide f/2.4, 12MP zoom f/2.0 12MP wide f/1.8, 12MP ultra wide f/2.4, 12MP zoom f/2.0 12MP wide f/1.7, 16MP telephoto f/2.4 12MP wide f/1.7, 16MP telephoto f/2.4 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 12MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 Battery 3079mAh 3969mAH 2800mAh 3700mAh Dual SIM nano-SIM and eSIM nano-SIM and eSIM nano-SIM and eSIM nano-SIM and eSIM IP rating IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 Finishes Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange Starting price $999 $1099 $799 $899

