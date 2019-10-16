Pixel 4 vs iPhone 11: tech specs compared

Now that Apple and Google have both unveiled their flagship smartphones, let's take a tour of the tech specs and see how they stack up against each other.

We're no at that point in the year when both Apple and Google have unveiled their flagship smartphones, so we know what the hardware landscape will look like for the next year. So let's take some time to compare the iPhone 11 and the Pixel 4, and see how the technology packed into reach one stacks up.

What you'll notice is that going through the specs is that the two devices are both very similar and quite different. Both focus heavily on photography, and both pack high-performance cameras capable of excellent low-light photography.

The biggest and most noticeable difference is price. It's clear that Google is looking at putting a price pressure of Apple with the hopes of both keeping Pixel users using Pixel hardware, and perhaps poaching some iPhone owners who might be sitting on the fence in terms of which camp they want to be in.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Display

5.8-inch 2436x1125

6.5-inch 2688x1242

5.7-inch 2280x1080 with 90Hz refresh

6.3-inch 3040x1440 with 90Hz refresh

Processor

A13 Bionic

A13 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM

4GB

4GB

6GB

6GB

Storage

64/256/512GB

64/256/512GB

64/128GB

64/128GB

Rear camera

12MP wide f/1.8, 12MP ultra wide f/2.4, 12MP zoom f/2.0

12MP wide f/1.8, 12MP ultra wide f/2.4, 12MP zoom f/2.0

12MP wide f/1.7, 16MP telephoto f/2.4

12MP wide f/1.7, 16MP telephoto f/2.4

Front camera

12MP f/2.2

12MP f/2.2

8MP f/2.0

8MP f/2.0

Battery

3079mAh

3969mAH

2800mAh

3700mAh

Dual SIM

nano-SIM and eSIM

nano-SIM and eSIM

nano-SIM and eSIM

nano-SIM and eSIM

IP rating

IP68

IP68

IP68

IP68

Finishes

Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green

Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green

Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

Starting price

$999

$1099

$799

$899

