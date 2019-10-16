Pixel 4 vs iPhone 11: tech specs compared

We're no at that point in the year when both Apple and Google have unveiled their flagship smartphones, so we know what the hardware landscape will look like for the next year. So let's take some time to compare the iPhone 11 and the Pixel 4, and see how the technology packed into reach one stacks up.
What you'll notice is that going through the specs is that the two devices are both very similar and quite different. Both focus heavily on photography, and both pack high-performance cameras capable of excellent low-light photography.
The biggest and most noticeable difference is price. It's clear that Google is looking at putting a price pressure of Apple with the hopes of both keeping Pixel users using Pixel hardware, and perhaps poaching some iPhone owners who might be sitting on the fence in terms of which camp they want to be in.
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Pixel 4
Pixel 4 XL
Display
5.8-inch 2436x1125
6.5-inch 2688x1242
5.7-inch 2280x1080 with 90Hz refresh
6.3-inch 3040x1440 with 90Hz refresh
Processor
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM
4GB
4GB
6GB
6GB
Storage
64/256/512GB
64/256/512GB
64/128GB
64/128GB
Rear camera
12MP wide f/1.8, 12MP ultra wide f/2.4, 12MP zoom f/2.0
12MP wide f/1.8, 12MP ultra wide f/2.4, 12MP zoom f/2.0
12MP wide f/1.7, 16MP telephoto f/2.4
12MP wide f/1.7, 16MP telephoto f/2.4
Front camera
12MP f/2.2
12MP f/2.2
8MP f/2.0
8MP f/2.0
Battery
3079mAh
3969mAH
2800mAh
3700mAh
Dual SIM
nano-SIM and eSIM
nano-SIM and eSIM
nano-SIM and eSIM
nano-SIM and eSIM
IP rating
IP68
IP68
IP68
IP68
Finishes
Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green
Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green
Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange
Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange
Starting price
$999
$1099
$799
$899
