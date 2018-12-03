Pixel Slate week 2, Galaxy Watch revisted, Google Fi rebranding (MobileTechRoundup show #453)

There wasn't much new released this week, but Kevin and I still had plenty to talk about on MobileTechRoundup show #451.
- Another week with the Pixel Slate
- Warning: Kevin rant ahead about those Slate reviews
- Cyber Monday purchases: Matt splurged at Amazon
- Why Matt went back to the Galaxy Watch
- Google Fi renames and expands to other phones...kind of
- Chromebooks getting Android's Fast Pair Bluetooth headphones sync feature in 2019
- Goodbye Hangouts Chat (but hello Hangouts Meet!)
- Are pinholes about to replace notches?
- E Ink's latest screen is designed to let you write with near-zero latency
- Virtual desktop workspaces and mobile website views coming to Chromebooks and Chrome tablets
Running time:85 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 97MB)
