Pixel Slate week 2, Galaxy Watch revisted, Google Fi rebranding (MobileTechRoundup show #453)

Another week with the Pixel Slate by both Kevin and Matt, including one full of train commuting. The Galaxy Watch is back on as a daily driver too.

There wasn't much new released this week, but Kevin and I still had plenty to talk about on MobileTechRoundup show #451.

  • Another week with the Pixel Slate
  • Warning: Kevin rant ahead about those Slate reviews
  • Cyber Monday purchases: Matt splurged at Amazon
  • Why Matt went back to the Galaxy Watch
  • Google Fi renames and expands to other phones...kind of
  • Chromebooks getting Android's Fast Pair Bluetooth headphones sync feature in 2019
  • Goodbye Hangouts Chat (but hello Hangouts Meet!)
  • Are pinholes about to replace notches?
  • E Ink's latest screen is designed to let you write with near-zero latency
  • Virtual desktop workspaces and mobile website views coming to Chromebooks and Chrome tablets

