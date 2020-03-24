Plugable super-fast 2.5Gbps Ethernet adapter

Working from home and finding that your Wi-Fi network just isn't up to the task? Need a convenient way to connect to a wired network? Take a look at Plugable's new 2.5Gbps Ethernet adapter.

Yes, you read that right. 2.5Gbps.

While most Ethernet adapters peak at 1 Gigabit transfer rates, the Plugable adapter now supports wired speeds up to 2.5 times faster than the 1Gbps standard when used with Cat 5e cabling, commonly found in existing network environments, as long as the supporting hardware is compatible.

The Plugable 2.5Gbps Adapter is also incredibly versatile in that it features a built-in USB-C connector and comes with an adapter to make it compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1.

The adapter is fully backward-compatible with earlier networking standards such as Gigabit (10/100/1000) networks. It also supports auto-negotiation and is compatible with both full-duplex and half-duplex networks, making it an ideal choice for current and future network connectivity.

Plugable 2.5Gbps Adapter Tech Specs:

Realtek RTL8156 Chipset

USB Connection: USB-C or USB 3.0 with attached adapter. SuperSpeed USB 3.0 / USB 3.1 Gen 1

Transfer Rates: 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T, and 2.5GBBASE-T (IEEE 802.3bz) with Auto-Negotiation

Compatibility: Windows 10, 8.x, and 7, macOS 10.7 and above, Linux Kernel 3.2 and above

The Plugable 2.5 Gigabit USB Ethernet Adapter is available now for $39.99 (with a special launch discount of $10 off with code 25ETHERNET from Amazon.com in the US). The adapter will also be available in the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

