Pluralsight makes entire library of courses free for April

Pluralsight has announced it is giving new users free, unlimited access to its entire library of more than 7,000 technology courses for all of April.

Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard took to Twitter to make the announcement about the offering.

"I'm so excited to see what you learn, and what you create this month," he said, encouraging everyone to stay home during a time where the world attempts to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The free access to the video-based courses will only be available to those who sign up for a new account during April.

Users who sign up for a new account will not be required to provide any credit card details and will not have any watch limits.

Using their free accounts, eligible users can access course topics such as software development, IT ops, data professional, information and cybersecurity, and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

New free accounts opened after May 1, meanwhile, will only have access to a portion of Pluralsight's library and will be required to provide payment information.

Current active subscribers, however, are not eligible for the promotion.

Companies such as Atlassian, Okta, Tableau, IBM, and Salesforce have also extended free versions of their offerings to organisations to help them during the pandemic.

Audible is also providing free services for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic through the launch of Audible Stories, a new service that provides free audiobooks for small children and teens.

"For as long as schools are closed, we're open," Audible said.

"Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids," the company said.