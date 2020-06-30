Polar Unite announced: Ultra light fitness wearable with advanced sleep and daily training guide

Image: Jussi Hellsten

For over 40 years Polar has been a leader in sports technology and today it announced its newest wearable, the Polar Unite. Unlike the new Grit X and previous Vantage V or M watches, the Polar Unite is designed for those looking for a lightweight wearable designed for comfortable 24/7 wear.

At $149.95, the new Polar Unite launces at a perfect time as people around the world are focused on fitness and well-being while being limited in outside movement. With advanced sleep tracking, FitSpark daily training guide, Serene feature to help you relax and remain calm, and more the 32 gram Polar Unite is an attractive option to choose instead of a Fitbit or Garmin wearable.

The Polar Unite is available in black, white, pink, and blue with small and medium/large size options available. You can also purchase mint or blush silicone band for $22.95 each. Leather and woven fabric bands are also available with standard 20mm band support.

A color touch display with a resolution of 240x204 pixels is used to navigate the Polar Unite. The case is composed of a fiber-reinforced polymer with a stainless steel single button. A 174 mAh battery provides up to four days in watch mode with continuous heart rate tracking or up to 50 hours in training mode. The watch has a water-resistant rating of 30 meters.

Justin Chacona, Chief Marketing Officer at Polar Global, stated the following:

Polar is dedicated to making fitness make sense. There are plenty of fitness wearables on the market, but typically you're forced to choose between practicality, price and performance. With Polar Unite, we really focused on these three core challenges, and the result is a truly stunning product that's packed with all the essential fitness tools and technology you need to get moving, but a price that's reasonable.

One of the most powerful aspects of Polar products, including the Polar Unite, is the Polar Flow service that is available on your smartphone and on the internet. With the Polar Unite capturing an extensive amount of activity data, the Polar Flow website is an amazing resource for tracking progress, creating plans for success, and analyzing all the varioius aspects of your health and well-being.

