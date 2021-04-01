Prep for the Salesforce Certified Administrator exam training for just $49.99

Salesforce is a company anyone could be proud to work for. And there are clear paths if you want to move up in the organization. Salesforce Administration is a good example of that, with Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced training. Once they're completed, all that's left for certification is the exam. Fortunately, The Prepare for Your 2021 Salesforce Administrator Credential Course will give you all the training you need in order to pass that test, and lifetime access is available at a discount right now.

The course includes 4 Superbadges that will train you to solve real-life problems within the Salesforce platform. A wide range of problem-solving scenarios will give you experience with using Salesforce's wide array of tools to bring efficient solutions to all types of organization

You will learn all about the purpose and use of the service cloud, as well as Superbadge. The course will also give you a broad overview of products, contracts, and quotes, as well as teach you everything you need to know about user management and authentication.

By the time you have finished the course, you will have gained insights on leads, opportunities, accounts, and contracts for the Lightning Experience. You will also know how to customize an organization in order to support a new business unit and much, much more.

Former students have been extremely satisfied with the training provided by this course, giving it an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. That is due in large part to its instructor, Jimmy Tanzil, who has over two decades of experience in the IT industry. Tanzil's in-depth knowledge of application development includes all phases, such as design, coding, analysis, testing, and implementation.

You've worked so hard and come so far, now it's time to level up. Get The Prepare for Your 2021 Salesforce Administrator Credential Course now while you can save 75% off the $200 MSRP and get lifetime access for just $49.99.

