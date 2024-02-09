Apple's iPad 9th Gen is on sale for $80 off at Best Buy

Get the Apple iPad 9th Gen for $80 off. Apple

The holiday season has come and gone, but one of the hottest Cyber Monday deals is back: a 9th-generation iPad for $249 -- a discount of $80.

At Amazon, Apple's 9th-generationiPad with a 10.2-inch screen is down to $249, $80 cheaper than its standard starting price. This gets you 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi only. If you decide to jump up to 256GB, it'll cost you $399, which is also a $80 discount on its normal price. And if you're looking to upgrade to a cellular version, that's on sale for $80 off, too.

We haven't seen a deal on an iPad this good since the holidays last year, so you'll want to jump on this as soon as you can.

Also: The 50+ best Amazon Valentine's Day tech deals

The 9th-generation iPad, originally released in 2021, is at the bottom of Apple's lineup as its entry-level offering. Despite that, this is still an excellent tablet if all you need is a Netflix machine, something to check emails with or do some shopping, or a distraction for your kids. The design is pretty dated with chunky bezels and a Home button with Touch ID, but it's perfectly functional. (I actually still enjoy holding this iPad in particular since you have somewhere for your thumbs to go without blocking the screen.)

Read the review: Apple iPad (2021): If it's not broke, don't fix it

Apple includes a 10.2-inch Retina display that's perfectly adequate for streaming your favorite movies, reading ebooks, gaming, and even drawing thanks to Apple Pencil support. Inside there's an A13 Bionic processor, the same chip as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, which provides speedy performance and many years of software updates (expect this iPad to get at least a few more years' worth of iOS upgrades if history is any indication).

You'll also get 10 hours of battery life, stereo speakers, front and rear cameras, and the coveted Lightning port, perfect for anyone who hasn't made the switch to USB-C just yet. While it won't give you the blazing-fast speeds or impeccable display technology of an iPad Pro, for under $250, this iPad is a great deal. But hop on it fast -- the deal could be gone before you know it.