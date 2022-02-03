Having problems upgrading iOS on your iPhone? Here's what you should check

Upgrading-related problems are uncommon. Rarely a day goes by, however, that I don't hear from iPhone users who are having issues updating iOS. Sometimes a reboot fixes the issues, and sometimes the problem is a bit more elusive.

ZDNet Recommends The best iPhones You can find iPhone models directly from Apple starting from $399. Read More

If you're having problems updating your iPhone, don't worry! Here are some tips and tricks to help you update your iPhone.

First off, there are some optional things that I try to do before all updates:

Update all apps

Reboot the iPhone

Next, there are some requirements:

You need at least 6 GB of free storage space

The battery must be charged to at least 50 percent (I like to keep the iPhone plugged in to prevent any power issues)

You must be connected to a Wi-Fi network (an iPhone 12 or 13 can also use 5G to update)

The iPhone cannot be in Low Power Mode

The iPhone cannot be connected to a VPN

The iPhone cannot be in Airplane mode

You cannot update to the latest iOS release if you have a beta version installed

Still not working?

Try a different Wi-Fi connection

Check the date and time on your iPhone

Hopefully, this will get you up and running with the latest iOS release.