Protect your customers’ lives via tech-driven innovation

At Digital Transformation & Innovation 2019 Forum, Forrester covered how innovation investments and efforts should be focused on addressing customer experience needs and challenges. For nearly every industry, a key aspect of this is addressing proactively any health issues or risks your customers face or may encounter in the future.

Customer and employee health are pertinent to all markets; employees need to be healthy to do good work, and customers need to be healthy to consume goods and services. And if there is any risk of employees or customers getting injured while taking advantage of your services, proactively addressing this should be a high priority.

The leading innovators are prioritizing this, even if they're not currently in the healthcare industry. A good example: Apple CEO Tim Cook asserted his focus on healthcare innovation by saying, "If you zoom out into the future (. . .) and ask the question, 'What was Apple's greatest contribution to mankind?' It will be about health."

And to deliver these values faster and more responsively to specific customer circumstances and health risks, base your innovation efforts on forward-looking customer insights and leverage emerging technologies such as AI/machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, edge computing, and digital twins. These types of tech-driven innovations extend your company's current value and tend to disrupt competitive solutions and services.

A good example is last year's move by retailer Best Buy, which partnered with and then acquired a mobile startup that gives senior citizens fast health insights, treatment reminders, and urgent engagements with their doctors and nurses.

Another great example driven by the innovation team at Nestlé is an effort it is piloting in Japan to help customers craft a personalized nutrition program via AI that extends the lifespan of our aging populations.

This post was written by Vice President and Principal Analyst James Staten, and originally appeared here.