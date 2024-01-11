'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Protect your dog's AirTag with a new collar that holds a waterproof case
If you and your dog are always exploring the great outdoors, then this pair of products could fit your active lifestyle.
Catalyst launched at CES 2024 a new product category in the Dog Collar for AirTag, which is designed for the waterproof Clip-It AirTag Protection Case to easily clip onto. The collar comes with a quick-release press buckle, D-ring metal, and another buckle to adjust the length. The protection case has an open-front patent design for the AirTag to fully project sound and locate your dog.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
"Catalyst continues to innovate products that make life easier for our customers," said Catalyst CEO June Lai. "The combination of these 2 products made of touch materials are designed to withstand rough use."
Special Feature
Indeed, the collar is made with durable nylon webbing that's resistant to scratches and tears. It's also designed to resist licking and handle rough-and-tumble play.
For dogs who enjoy swimming or water sports, the collar's material is quick-drying. Plus, the Clip-It AirTag Case is waterproof for up to 330 feet with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. An AirTag alone is 3.3 feet waterproof.
"You can be worry-free about where your pet is at all times, (even the most active pets) through rain, snow, and muddy waters," Lai added. "Even for the most adventurous dog that likes to wander, you can keep track of your dog's whereabouts. This is when the protection you choose matters most."
Other rugged features of the Clip-It AirTag case include its dirt and scratch-proof silicone material, as well as 10 feet of MIL-STD-810G (military standard) drop protection.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Catalyst Dog Collar for AirTag - $25
This collar has durable nylon webbing that resists scratches and tears.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Catalyst Clip-It AirTag Protection Case - $35
This waterproof case protects your dog's AirTag from the elements.
The collar comes in black or blue colors, as well as four sizes with varied lengths, but they all measure one inch wide. A small size (10-16 inches) could fit a Corgi or Beagle. A medium size (14-20 inches) could fit a Cocker Spaniel or Poodle. Large collars (16-24 inches) can fit a German Shepherd or Golden Retriever, while an extra large one (18-28 inches) can fit a Saint Bernard or even a Great Dane.
The Clip-It Protection Case comes in one color (black). You can also clip it on a camera strap, belt loop, shoes, backpack, or other items.