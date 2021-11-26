Protect your gear with this top-rated VPN that's under $20 for Black Friday

StackCommerce

If you've been waiting to get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for your personal or work device, don't wait until after the holidays. Chances are you're doing the bulk of your holiday shopping online, and you can bet there are hackers and faceless bots out there looking to take advantage when you log on to an unfamiliar e-commerce site -- or even a popular one.

Luckily, gifts aren't the only thing on deep discount as Black Friday approaches. For a limited time, ZDNet readers can get a lifetime subscription to this effective VPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, KeepSolid is remarkably easy to install and fire up. That doesn't mean it's a bare bones service, however. This VPN gets consistently high marks from tech sites for both its wide infrastructure of servers and a no-log policy that keeps your data safe from everyone on the web — even the VPN itself.

Once you've got an account, you can mask your IP address by using one of KeepSolid's massive arsenal of over 400 servers worldwide. When you can make yourself appear to be logging on in one of 80 different countries, you don't just throw hackers and tracking bots off the trail. You can access geo-restricted content from anywhere, such as locals-only discount deals and foreign versions of the top streaming services.

That's on top of KeepSolid's many other protections. Each server is locked down behind military-grade encryption, and kill switches that disconnect you automatically if your VPN connection drops. There are no bandwidth limits when you use the service, and customer support is always there if you run into trouble.

A lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is already on sale for 80% off the MSRP at $39.99. But for a limited time, you can get the same service for a Black Friday discount at $19.99.