Get these wireless earbuds with a charging case for just $26

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you've been waiting for a great bargain on wireless earbuds, your wait is over. While developed for fitness enthusiasts, anyone can enjoy the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds, which come with a wireless charging case that doubles as a power bank. The entire package is on sale for just $25.99.

The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds offer advanced noise-reduction technology to keep background noise to a minimum. Additionally, the earbuds' IPX4 rating means they are sweatproof and waterproof, making them perfectly suitable for outdoor sports and exercise. You can listen to your favorite tunes even when it's raining!

These earbuds have a voice assistant as well. Simply press a button for two seconds to wake it, which makes it a lot more convenient to play your music the way you like best. In addition, the earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices that offer Bluetooth.

The charging case sports an intelligent quick charge, meaning the earbuds can be powered up in just a couple of hours. The case's built-in 2000mAh polymer lithium battery also acts as a multifunctional power bank, which you can use to support your phone and other battery-operated devices. They also provide the earbuds with five hours of standby time.

Auto Pairing allows the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds to sync with your device as soon as you remove them from the charging case. Then, they automatically disconnect and shut down when you return them to the case.

With many of the same features as far more expensive earbuds, it's no wonder consumers love these. Verified purchaser Bob R. rated them five stars, saying, "The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds were easy to pair with my iMac, and for their size the sound is what I expect from a decent earbud. They stay in my ear very well and are easy to use."

Get the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with a wireless charging case today for just $25.99, down 74% from the usual $99 retail price.