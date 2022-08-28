Save money and time with this discounted voice transcription tool

StackCommerce

It's become common for many of us to deal with professional meetings and educational courses remotely, making it crucial to record audio, so important items don't get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the ensuing transcription process can be tedious and time-consuming unless you have the right tools.

The Voicetapp Speech-to-Text Transcription app is designed to turn speech into text with a wide range accurately. It works with more than 170 languages and dialects, features speaker identification, and utilizes automatic speech recognition to cut down on any necessary editing.

For a limited time, lifetime access to Voicetapp costs only $59 (reg. $599), serving international needs. According to a store review from verified user and CEO Josef W., "the live transcription is just amazing; I can take notes and focus on the speaker at the same time."

Whether you need to get down to the details during a conference, client call, or classroom session, Voicetapp has you covered with cloud-based transcriptions that create files that are simple to share across various formats, with upload options including MP3, OOG, MP4, or WAV.

Operable on all browsers and powered by the latest ASR technology from Google and Amazon, this real-time transcription tool allows you to focus on the content as it happens, then circle back into that content for a full detailed scope at any point.

Transcription tools identify up to five unique speakers per recording and permit several input methods, such as MP3, OGG, WAV, WEBM, MP4, and FLAC.

The Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription is primed to trim down on note-taking and allow for long-term storage of the audio files that matter most. Pick up your lifetime subscription for only $59 (reg. $599).