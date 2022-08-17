Get a folding drone that you can take anywhere for $110

StackCommerce

While drones can be great fun even in your backyard, they really come into their own when you travel. These nifty gadgets allow you to capture stunning images and videos of places you may not return to any time soon. The only problem is that drones can be bulky, taking up precious space in your bags. The perfect solution, of course, is an affordable folding drone.

That's precisely what you get with this 4K Global Drone and its four folding propellers. Since this drone is designed specifically for travel, it also has a protective guard for each propeller. Meanwhile, the fuselage consists of resistant-engineered high-strength plastic, so it remains lightweight and durable.

This quadcopter's advanced 4K camera can capture stable videos and breathtaking high-definition photos worthy of even the most special memories. So you can go from watching your favorite immersive documentaries to creating your own. But the Global 4K Drone also has many other features you will appreciate.

You'll love watching your drone perform impressive 360° rolls and flips. There is also a three-level flight speed that you can customize and switch to, making flying even more fun. An altitude hold mode function provides a more stable flight for the drone with its foldable arms. Meanwhile, the headless mode allows your drone to lock the direction of the remote controller, so it will no longer have to determine the direction. The aircraft is controlled using a gravity sensor, either by remote control or the companion app.

The remote can control your Global Drone from about 3,281 feet or 100 meters. And the quadcopter has a WiFi range of about 50 meters. So it's easy to see why verified buyer Kraig Smith isn't the only one to give it a perfect 5-star rating. He said, "Really nice for the price. Responds well to the controls and can easily be used without a phone."

Grab your 4K Platinum Version Global Drone today while it's on sale for $109.95, discounted 8% from its usual $119 sticker price.