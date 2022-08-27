Name your price for this online master class in Microsoft Excel

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Whatever kind of work you do, whether it's business or data analysis, the odds are good that you will need to use Microsoft Excel at some point. From keeping track of invoices to complex data analytics, Excel can do it all, given you have the right skills. The only question is how to get those skills, and right now, there's an attractive option for self-starters: A 14-course master class in Excel is available from Skill Success, and right now, you can literally name your price to get it.
Here's how it works: Hit the link above and pick your price for the bundle. No matter what you bid, you'll take home at least a portion of it. If you beat the average price, you'll get all 14 courses. And if you top the lead price, you'll get all that plus a chance at more goodies with a sweepstakes entry.
So what's in the bundle? Nothing less than an in-depth walkthrough will allow you to unlock the full potential of Excel. The courses are taught by a dream team of CPAs and Microsoft Certified Trainers, and their lessons are full of tips that can help you no matter your level of experience. These classes are most beneficial for those who know their way around the basic interface, and once you dive in, you can start making time-saving formulas and automating much of your workflow. In less than 15 hours, you could become an expert on tools like VLOOKUP and Pivot Tables, giving you a whole new skill set that will stand out on any resume.
Again, the entire Essential 2022 Excel Wizard Bundle is now on sale, and you get to choose the price. So click the link and start learning while the deal lasts.