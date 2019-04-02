Public cloud spending to surge as companies start moving from cloud-first to cloud-only, says Gartner

Global spending on public cloud services are expected to hit $214.3 billion, up 17.5 percent, according Gartner. Software as a service will account for the biggest chunk of spending at $94.8 billion for 2019.
Of the various categories of cloud spending, infrastructure as a service will be growing the fastest in 2019, up 27.5 percent to $38.9 billion.
Enterprises are generally adopting a cloud-first strategy, but hybrid models still abound. By 2022, Gartner is projecting the total market for public cloud spending will hit $331.2 billion as many companies go with cloud-only approaches.
For instance, Gartner projects that more than 30 percent of technology providers' new software investments will go to cloud-only. In other words, software's license-based business model "will further plummet."
Here's the breakdown of Gartner's forecasts.
