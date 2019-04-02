Public cloud spending to surge as companies start moving from cloud-first to cloud-only, says Gartner

How the cloud landscape is shifting in 2019 Larry Dignan and Karen Forrest talk about the top cloud vendors for 2019 and some of the trends that are changing the landscape for buyers.

Global spending on public cloud services are expected to hit $214.3 billion, up 17.5 percent, according Gartner. Software as a service will account for the biggest chunk of spending at $94.8 billion for 2019.

Of the various categories of cloud spending, infrastructure as a service will be growing the fastest in 2019, up 27.5 percent to $38.9 billion.

Enterprises are generally adopting a cloud-first strategy, but hybrid models still abound. By 2022, Gartner is projecting the total market for public cloud spending will hit $331.2 billion as many companies go with cloud-only approaches.

For instance, Gartner projects that more than 30 percent of technology providers' new software investments will go to cloud-only. In other words, software's license-based business model "will further plummet."

How New Belgium Brewing evaluated managed vs. private cloud | Everything you need to know about the cloud, explained | Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS

Here's the breakdown of Gartner's forecasts.

× gartner-cloud-spending-projections-2019-to-2022.png

Cloud providers 2019: A buyer's guide (free PDF)