Puppet announces public beta of Project Nebula for deploying cloud-native apps

Puppet on Wednesday announced it's bringing Project Nebula, its tool for automating the deployment of cloud-native applications, into public beta. Project Nebula aims to provide a single tool that multiple teams can use to easily build end-to-end deployment workflows.

The offering is the latest in Puppet's efforts to bring the principles of configuration management automation to a cloud-native world. Project Nebula lets infrastructure developers apply declarative principles (meaning a workflow queries the existing state of the outside world before changing anything) to cloud-native continuous deployment.

After a private beta period, the features currently offered in Project Nebula focus largely on ease-of-use and improved productivity. They include built-in example workflows to help teams get started on deployments, as well as an intuitive visualization of your entire deployment workflow. It supports more than 20 popular cloud-native deployment tools as configurable steps within your deployment, including Terraform, CloudFormation, Helm, Kubectl and Kustomize. Project Nebula also lets teams easily compose deployment workflows that are checked into your source control repository, eliminating the process of writing ad-hoc bash scripts.

Automation tools can be especially valuable for large enterprises, which can have dozens of teams and hundreds of projects that are all looking to rely on a common deployment tools. Puppet says that organizations can find themselves building a deployment platform like Project Nebula in house -- a long and costly endeavor.