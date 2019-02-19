Pure Storage makes flash, cloud case to replace tape backup

Pure Storage launched a data protection and recovery system designed for flash and cloud environments called ObjectEngine.



The ObjectEngine platform lands less than six months since Pure acquired StorReduce. The aim of ObjectEngine is to unify cloud and on-premise infrastructure to provide fast data recovery and backup.



Pure Storage's rapid integration of StorReduce highlights how enterprises and vendors are looking to move to multi-cloud tools and hybrid environments. Pure Storage also recently launched a cloud management system integrated with AWS.



Brian Schwarz, vice president of product management at Pure Storage, said the big issue with data protection and recovery is how fast a company can recover. Schwarz added that tape is still widely used, but Pure is betting that a flash storage to cloud formula can work. "ObjectEngine has faster ingest rates and restore times in an optimized package," said Schwarz.





The storage vendor is taking direct aim at rival Data Domain in the backup market. Schwarz's argument is that backup systems can be an asset more than an insurance policy by tapping into the cloud and utilizing flash systems.



ObjectEngine is the software assets of StorReduce combined with hardware, monitoring and predictive support from Pure. In addition, ObjectEngine integrates with backup software vendors such as Veritas, Veeam and Commvault. The two configurations of ObjectEngine include:



Separately, Pure said that it added DirectFlash Fabric for NVMe and NVMe-oF support in its software defined storage platform Purity 5.2. The support enables puts flash closer to applications.

ObjectEngine//A, which delivers 25 TB/HR backup performance and 15 TB/HR restore with deduplication.

