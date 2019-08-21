Pure Storage's mixed bag: Q2 better than expected, Q3 outlook cut and CFO departs

Pure Storage reported better-than-expected second quarter results, but also said Tim Ritters, chief financial officer, will be leaving the company, and lowered its third quarter revenue outlook.

The company reported a second quarter loss of $66 million, or 26 cents a share, on revenue of $396.3 million, up 28% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter were $2.5 million, or a penny a share.

Wall Street was expecting second quarter a second quarter loss of 4 cents a share on revenue $392.5 million.

For the third quarter, Pure Storage projected revenue between $434 million to $446 million. For fiscal 2020, Pure projected revenue between $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion.

Wall Street was expecting third quarter revenue from Pure Storage to be $466.3 million with non-GAAP earnings of 14 cents a share.

Storage vendors have delivered mixed quarters at best. Consider:

CEO Charles Giancarlo said that the company continued to gain market share with its solid-state storage and software-centric approach to the data center. The company added more than 450 customers in the second quarter.

Ritters departure comes after a five-year run where Pure Storage increased revenue 10X. Pure also said it authorized a $150 million stock repurchase program.