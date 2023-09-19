'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Purism's new 11-inch Linux tablet runs a full desktop version of PureOS
Purism has become quite a force in creating Linux phones, laptops, desktops, servers, and now tablets. With the release of the Librem 11, consumers can now purchase a tablet with a full-blown desktop OS (PureOS) that delivers enough power to have you multitasking like a champ on a highly portable device.
The Librem 11 includes the following specs:
- CPU - Intel N5100 quad core up to 2.8GHz
- Display - 11.5-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 2560 X 1600 @ 60Hz
- RAM - 8GB LPDDR4
- Internal Storage - 1TB NVMe
- OS - PureOS
- Supports (and includes) an active pen with 4096 pressure levels and tilt support
- Cameras - 2MP fixed focus (1280 X 720 front camera and 5MP (2592 X 1944) auto/manual focus rear camera
- Detachable keyboard doubles as a protective sleeve
- Ports - 2 USB Type-C (3.1) and 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack
- Bluetooth - Intel 9460 Bluetooth 5 chipset.
- Wireless - Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax).
- Multitouch digitizer - Goodix GXTP7380
- Dimensions - 10.4 x 6.8 x 0.25 inches
- Weight - 1.25 lbs
- Fingerprint reader included (but doesn't yet support fprint)
Clearly, the Librem 11 isn't going to blow your mind with its specs but it will certainly power PureOS without batting an eye. It might not be capable of crunching big data but it'll be able to take on your everyday tasks quite well.
Unlike some other tablets, the included keyboard does not use Bluetooth to connect, which means the keyboard doesn't require a separate battery. Instead, the keyboard connects via a secure hard-wired USB connection.
The Librem 11 also includes Purism's PureBoot, which is a secure boot process that combines a number of different technologies -- such as a neutralized and disabled Intel Management Engine -- and uses a Trusted Platform Module chip. PureBoot also includes Heads, which is Purism's tamper-evident boot software, and Librem Key (which alerts the user if any tampering has been detected).
The cost of the Librem 11 is $999 before shipping. You cannot upgrade the device during purchase time or afterward (for example the RAM is soldiered on).
You can purchase the Librem 11 now from the official Purism site.