Pwnie Awards 2020 winners include Zerologon, CurveBall, Checkm8, BraveStarr attacks

The winners of the 2020 Pwnie Awards were announced earlier today at the Black Hat Europe security conference.

The awards are to the cyber-security field what the Oscars and the Razzie awards, combined, are to the movie industry.

Each year, cyber-security professionals are invited to nominate and then vote for both the best and worst in their industry. This includes selecting the best and most ingenious vulnerabilities discovered over the past twelve months, but also the worst vendor responses and epic fails that have ended up putting users at risk.

For the past decade, the Pwnie Awards ceremony has taken place during the Black Hat USA security conference, each August, in a Las Vegas hotel, where organizers usually hand out plastic pony dolls with pink hair to the winners of their categories.

However, this year marked the first time since its inception that the Pwnie Awards was hosted in a virtual format and also moved to the European edition of the Black Hat conference, which usually takes place at the end of November and start of December. Reasons? The COVID-19 pandemic, of course.

But, without further ado, here are this year's winners, along with links to their respective research, if available online: