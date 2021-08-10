Python certification deal: Learn to be a Python programmer for just $30

StackCommerce

Have you been wishing your budget had a little more room for fun after the last 18 months or so of challenges? Then maybe it's time to finally switch to that highly-paid tech career you've been dreaming about. The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle offers 10 train-at-your-own-pace courses in 91 hours of content that will take you from novice to expert in one of the world's most popular programming languages.

You can become Python operational immediately by starting with "Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming". "Learn to Code with Python 2021" offers a complete bootcamp in Python and is a big favorite with former students. They not only rated the class 4.7 out of 5 stars but gave the same rating to instructor Boris Paskhaver, who is an author, full-stack software developer, and Agile consultant in addition to being an educator.

Then you can get lots of hands-on lessons in "Practical Python: Learn the Basics of Python 3 Step-by-Step" and start creating apps, games, scripts, and more in "The Complete 2021 Python Course". Want to really turbocharge your revenue streams? Learn how to generate passive income by implementing your stock trading strategies using a Python 3 trading bot in "Automatic Stock Trading with Python".

Then start diving deeper into the language with "Python Flow Control", "Python Basic & Advanced Data Types" and "Python Basic & Advanced Functions". Once you've mastered the basics of Python, you can move on to the "Python Advanced Concepts" course.

In addition to Python, you'll also need to know the fundamentals of Spark, including exposure to Dataframe APIs, and have a working knowledge of Apache's Kafka before taking on "Apache Spark 3: Real-Time Stream Processing Using Python". But since you get lifetime access to all of the courses in this bundle, you can start working in Python before completing this one and just take it whenever you're ready.

Don't pass up this opportunity to change your life by training for a new career as a programmer, get while it's on sale for just $30.